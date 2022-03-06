D-II/III East Hockey Weekend Wrap-up – March 6, 2022

The prize was there for all to see and no matter how your team got to the semifinals or finals of the conference tournament, there was everything to play for in this ultimate week of conference action. So, congratulations to Assumption, Babson, Geneseo, Plymouth State, Trinity, University of New England and Utica who played great hockey to win their conference championship. Some results are going to have an effect on the selections for the NCAA tournament but what a week of hockey deciding the six D-III conference champions in the east as well as the NE-10 crown in D-II. Here is the wrap-up for the outstanding tournament action:

CCC

The semifinals played out with a lot of excitement as No. 1 seed University of New England played an upstart Nichols squad while No. 2 Endicott hosted Curry.

The top-seeded Nor’easters came out with a lot of jump but ended the first period tied at 1-1 as a Jake Fuss goal was answered by Nichols’ Nathan Karl in the final minute of the period. That is all Billy Girard IV would surrender as UNE would get goals from Chad Merrill, Jared Christy and Tyler Seltenreich to close out a 4-1 win and move on to play host for Saturday’s championship game. UNE outshot the Bison by a 43-18 margin and posted their 20th win of the season.

The Curry v. Endicott game was low-scoring as expected as neither team gave much open ice for Grade A scoring opportunities, but it was the Colonels who struck first just over a minute after the opening face-off with Timmy Kent scoring for a 1-0 lead. Mitch Shaheen would answer for the Gulls to tie the game at 1-1 and the third period could not decide a winner due in part to the great play by goaltenders Reid Cooper for Curry and Conor O’Brien for Endicott. In overtime it was Zach Mazur who sent Endicott to the championship game with assists to Connor Amsley and Erik Manoukian at 5:50 of the extra session. Mazur’s made a sensational individual move cutting across the slot from the face-off dot before ripping a shot past the Curry netminder. Cooper was outstanding stopping 41 of 43 shots while O’Brien was a save better stopping 27 of 28 shots on goal.

In the title game, things were tight and neither team could break the ice scoring against Billy Girard IV for UNE or Conor O’Brien from Endicott. In the second period, the visitors broke through on the first of two goals on the night from Mitch Shaheen with just over one minute remaining in the middle period. The Gull 1-0 lead lasted to midway through the third period when Chris Jones tied the game at 1-1. Shaheen again gave Endicott the lead with just over four minutes remaining in regulation and that is when the excitement started. With the goalie pulled for the extra skater, Aaron Aragon stuffed in a rebound from the front of the crease to tie the game with just 49 seconds remaining in regulation. The game went to overtime where the Gulls Derek Contessa was called for slashing at 3:05, just the second penalty in the game, and UNE cashed in less than 30 seconds later for the win and championship as Jared Christy found the back of the net with a redirect of Liam Darcy’s shot from the point in the 3-2 OT win. Jake Fuss added the other assist on the winning goal. For the game UNE outshot Endicott by a 35-24 margin including 6-0 in overtime and the Nor’easters did not take a penalty in the game while Endicott was assessed just two.

MASCAC

No. 1 seed Plymouth State took on the Cinderella squad from Framingham State while Westfield State played host to Salem State on Tuesday night in the MASCAC semifinals.

The Panthers immediately exerted pressure on the Rams but could only manage Whim Stalberg’s goal on netminder Blake Carlson in the first period. In the second period the Panthers exploded for five unanswered goals from five different players for a commanding 6-0 lead. The Rams wouldn’t go away and answered back with a pair of goals by Jacob Garman to close out the second period and open the third period. Dylan Marty added a third goal midway through the period and a power play goal off the stick of Patrick Colgan cut the deficit to 6-4 with five minutes remaining. Framingham State pulled Carlson with under three minutes left in regulation and Mike McPherson iced the game with an empty-net goal before JR Barone added the final tally in an 8-4 final. The win sent the Panthers to their third consecutive MASCAC title game.

The other semifinal saw Salem State travel to Westfield State where the visitors were immediately put under siege. Aaron Mercer was sharp in goal before the Vikings opened the scoring on a goal from Richard Coyle. Connor Woolley doubled the lead to 2-0 before Westfield State’s JoJo Carbone cut the deficit in half with just 13 seconds remaining in the middle period. Joe Smith’ power play goal restored the two-goal advantage, but it wasn’t long before John-Michael DeGrego answered for the Owls to make the score 3-2. The Owls pressured with the goaltender pulled for an extra skater and Smith added his second of the night into an empty-net to close out a 4-2 win. Mercer was outstanding stopping 39 of 41 shots in the win.

The championship game featured the top-seeded Panthers against the No. 6 seed Salem State, and the first period was even with goals from PSU’s JR Barone and SSU’s Luke Day seeing the game tied after one period at 1-1. It was the second period that saw all of the fireworks as the Vikings took the lead on a goal from Billy McGwin just 3:14 into the period and hosts responded back quickly with Barone’s second goal 29 seconds later. Anton Nasstrom, Whim Stalberg and Anton Jellvik padded the Panther lead to 5-2 but the Vikings fought back with a power play goal from Matt Yianacopolus and a late goal from Keagan O’Donoghue to close the gap to 5-4 at the end of the second period. In the third period the scoring was all on the Panthers side as Peter Laviolette and Ethan Stuckless scored power play goals to give PSU a two-goal lead and Kyler Harding iced the championship win with a shorthanded empty-net goal for the 8-4 final. Aaron Mercer made 41 saves in the loss while Kalle Andersson stopped 21 shots in the win that was Plymouth State’s third consecutive MASCAC title.

NE-10

Tuesday’s semifinal games saw Stonehill play Assumption while No. 1 seed Southern New Hampshire hosted upset-minded Post.

After playing each other twice last week to close out the regular season, the Greyhounds and Skyhawks faced-off in the NE-10 semifinals on Tuesday night. Neither team generated much offense in the first period, but the Greyhounds came out firing in the second period. Dante Maribito would figure in three of the team’s four goals with one marker and two assists to build a 4-0 lead. Stonehill responded with two goals in the third period, but Christopher Stalmok would add an empty-net tally late for the 5-2 win.

After a scoreless first period, Post would open the scoring with Patrick Murphy giving the visitors a lead just two minutes into the second period. Jake Cox and George Thurston responded for the Penmen who took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission. In the third period, both teams had several prime scoring chances, but Adam Mercer and Brandon Brown were both up to the task between the pipes for their teams. Brandon Crowther leveled the game at 2-2 with a power play goal at 4:38 of the third period and neither team could find the game winner in regulation. In overtime, Jake Raleigh stunned the home crowd with an assist from Niko Grollman and Post advanced to their first ever championship game against Assumption. Brandon Brown was immense in goal making 51 saves including eight in overtime.

It was a No. 3 vs. No. 4 seed in the championship game as Post traveled to Assumption on Saturday. The Eagles coming off their upset win over top-seed Southern New Hampshire were confident and despite being outshot16-8in the first period, the game was scoreless as goaltender Brandon Brown continued his hot play. In the second period a Greyhound turnover led to a Niko Grollman breakaway goal before the teams exchanged power play markers from Devan Sheth and John Krapian for a 2-1 Post lead after 40 minutes of play. In the final period, Dante Maribito, William Smith and Sheth with his second gave the Greyhounds a 4-2 lead but Post kept battling scoring with the extra-attacker on the ice and eight seconds remaining on the clock in a 4-3 game. The visitors would get one more shot on goaltender David Altman but there was not enough time and Assumption claimed the NE-10 title.

NEHC

The championship game featured the No. 4 and No. 6 seeds with Babson playing host to Skidmore on Saturday night.

The title game featured teams with several marque players but a history of role players who step up in big moments. For Babson in their 5-3 win, it was extra forward Rory Casey who scored a pair of goals leading the Beavers to the NEHC championship with a 5-3 win over Skidmore. Casey had open heart surgery and a pacemaker installed in his freshman year but the 13th forward on the bench had a big night giving Babson a 2-1 lead in the first period with an unassisted goal and icing the game in the third period after the Thoroughbreds had closed within one goal for the 5-3 final. Babson outshot Skidmore by a 43-26 margin with both Tate Brandon and Brad Arvanitis making key saves for their respective teams. Mike Gelatt scored a pair of goals for Skidmore while Mike Egan, Ryan Black and Wyatt George added the Babson goals.

NESCAC

After Saturday’s semifinals that saw the top two seeds advance with Trinity downing Williams and the host Colby team defeating Hamilton, there was a lot of anticipation about the title game on Sunday with both teams bringing their best hockey to the championship weekend.

The Bantams jumped out early on Williams as Cole Poliziani scored just 1:26 into the first period. A goal from Richard Boysen just six minutes extended the lead to 2-0 as Williams was being pressured all over the ice by an aggressive Trinity squad. Devan Tongue scored late in the second period and Kyle Tomaso added a goal in the third period for a 4-0 final score. JP Mella picked up the shutout that extended the Bantams win streak to seven games.

In the second semifinal, Colby took a 2-1 first period lead on goals from Jake MacDonald and Quinn Doyle while Nick Rutigliano scored for the Continentals. Cade Groton’s early power play goal tied the game in the second period before the Mules reeled off three unanswered goals from Jake Klein, Jacob Thousand and Michael Thomas for a 5-2 lead midway through the third period. Hamilton was not going to pack it in, and Fred Allaire answered Thomas’ goal less than a minute later before Groton’s second of the game closed the gap to 5-4 with the goaltender pulled for the extra skater. Doyle sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 18:54 and the Mules advanced to the title game on Sunday against Trinity.

Despite having home ice advantage, Colby was going to have to do something that neither Connecticut College nor Williams could do against Trinity if they were going to win – they needed to score a goal or more against a stingy Bantam defense. Unfortunately, it was Trinity that struck first with Gerard Maretta scoring off the wing against goaltender Andy Beran for a 1-0 lead after one period of play. Maretta was faster to find the back of the net in the second period as he gave Trinity a 2-0 lead just 13 seconds into the second period and the Bantams kept Colby off the board with JP Mella playing well in goal. Jax Murray scored in the first minute of the third period for a 3-0 lead before Jack Sullivan finally broke the Trinity shutout streak with a goal at 16:37 of the third period. Colby then went on the power play with Beran pulled for the extra skater, but Connor Sundquist scored into the empty-net to seal the 4-1 win for Trinity and a repeat NESCAC championship. JP Mella stopped 29 of 30 shots in the win.

SUNYAC

The semifinals on Wednesday, without too much surprise, saw the top two teams advance to the championship game on Saturday night.

After a Brockport game that featured 13 goals last week, it may have been a bit of a surprise to see a game that featured less than 40 shots on goal combined. Geneseo downed Brockport 3-1 to advance to hosting Saturday night’s SUNYAC championship game. A scoreless first period saw the teams playing tight defense, but the home team found the scoreboard in the second period. Dominic Garozzo would break the ice after the midway point of the period and Dan Bosio made it 2-0 just five minutes later to give the Knights a cushion. In the third period, Corey Tam cut the lead in half for the Golden Eagles, but Bosio found the back of the net again late in regulation to seal the 3-1 win. Matt Petizian stopped 17 of 18 shots to earn the win.

Oswego and Cortland expected to be a tight contest with All-SUNYAC netminders Luca Durante and Steven Kozikoski manning the creases for each team. The Lakers jumped out fast as Alex DiCarlo lit the lamp just 23 seconds into the game and Shane Bull extended the lead to 2-0 midway through the period. Neither team could muster a goal in the second period, but it was the Lakers who kept the Red Dragons bottled up and added to their lead on goals from Tommy Cahill and Tyler Falck to close out the 4-0 shutout win. Kozikoski made 29 saves to earn the shutout and Oswego will travel to Geneseo with the conference title on the line Saturday night.

It was a No. 1 v. No. 2 championship game as the Knights played host to the Lakers on Saturday night looking for their fourth consecutive SUNYAC title. Justin Cmunt got the home team on the board in the first period ripping a slap shot past Laker netminder Steven Kozikoski for the only goal in the first 20 minutes of play. In the second period the Knights broke the game open with Peter Morgan adding one and Dan Bosio scoring back-to-back markers for a 4-0 lead. Oswego’s Conor Smart scored late in the second period to get the Lakers on the board, but the third period saw late Knight goals from Henry Cleghorn and an empty-net tally in the final ten seconds from Brendan Miller for the 6-1 final. Matt Petizian stopped 23 of 24 shots for Geneseo picking up his 18th win of the season.

UCHC

The championship game between Wilkes and Utica played out in dramatic fashion on Saturday night but maybe not the way many had envisioned. Cameron Patton would give the Pioneers a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission and then Utica’s offense kicked into high gear. Goals from Regen Cavanaugh, Brandon Osmundson, Khristian Acosta and Cavanaugh’s second of the game, in an eight minute span, blew the game open to 5-0 for the host team. Tyler Dill scored late in the period to get the Colonels on the board but just 30 seconds after the puck drop in the third period, Brian Scoville scored shorthanded for a 6-1 lead. Tyler Barrow and Buster Larsson exchanged power play goals early in the period to make the game a 7-2 score. Nick Fea and Barrow with his second would close out the scoring for the Colonels for the 7-4 final.

Three Biscuits

Jared Christy – University of New England – scored the overtime goal to give the Nor’easters the CCC championship in a 3-2 win over Endicott on Saturday night.

Dan Bosio – Geneseo – scored back-to-back goals to help the Knights to a 4-0 lead in route to a 6-1 win over rival Oswego in the SUNYAC title game.

Rory Casey – Babson – the 13th forward scored a pair goals to help lead Babson to the NEHC title with a 5-3 win over Skidmore on Saturday night.

Bonus Biscuits

Devan Sheth – Assumption – scored two goals in Assumption’s 4-3 NE-10 title win over Post on Saturday afternoon.

JR Barone – Plymouth State – scored two goals in the Panthers’ 8-4 win over Salem State on Saturday afternoon earning PSU their third consecutive MASCAC title.

Regen Cavanaugh – Utica – scored two goals and added an assist in the Pioneers’ 7-4 win over Wilkes in the UCHC championship game on Saturday.

Gerard Maretta – Trinity – scored two goals including the game-winner and added an assist in the Bantams’ 4-1 win over Colby in the NESCAC championship on Sunday.

The conference prizes have been won but now it is on to the national stage with the NCAA tournament selection show on Monday morning showing the make-up of this year’s tournament contenders and the bracket for the 12 teams (Auto-bids: Adrian, St. Olaf, Babson, Geneseo, Plymouth State, Trinity, University of New England and Utica; Predicted At-large bids: Augsburg, Elmira, Hobart and St. Norbert) There is always going to be some team disappointed by their potential omission from the tournament – D-III could easily field a 16-team tournament with worthy contenders – but editorializing aside, the first tournament since 2019, could be one of the most dynamic ever heading to the Frozen Four in Lake Placid on March 25-26!