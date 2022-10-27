MASCAC Hockey Preview – Panthers poised for repeat in MASCAC

Plymouth State has been the elite team in MASCAC over the past few seasons – winning the conference title but still in search of their first NCAA tournament game victory. This year the Panthers look to accomplish both but first things first – the MASCAC championship.

“We were so close last year against UNE in the NCAA tournament,” said PSU head coach Craig Russell. “One bounce away but it will happen, and this year is a different group looking to get it done. We graduated a lot and have several new guys, but I like our group. They really have great character. We may not score as many goals, but we may be able to afford that with our blueline and goaltending experience.”

“I think the league will have a different look for some teams this year, but everyone is going to be competitive. Just look at what Framingham State did last year in making it to the finals – you have to be ready to play every time out on the ice.”

The Favorites

The Panthers will rely on their experience including defenseman Ted Austin, forward Myles Abbate, and goaltender Kalle Andersson. They have depth which will allow some young players to get comfortable in the Panther systems as they look to repeat as conference champions.

Fitchburg State will arguably have a different look without Brian McGrath in goal for the Falcons. While the goaltending will sort itself out, the forward group is stellar and includes top producers Hunter Fortin and Rece Bergeman who can put up goals 5-on-5 or on special teams.

The Dark Horses

Westfield State picked up their game behind the strong goaltending of Valtteri Valtonen. While there are key losses in the forward group to graduation, the blueline is strong with the likes of Chris Sullivan and Tom Skold. If the Owls can grow from where they finished last year, they could be in the hunt in February.

Worcester State, under Bob Deraney’s coaching managed to finish at 8-8-2 in conference play last year and earned the #3 playoff seed. All-conference defenseman Max Roth returns along with an improved supporting cast that should find the Lancers to be very competitive starting with their opening game against Massachusetts-Dartmouth.

Players to watch

Fitchburg State: Hunter Fortin – forward; Rece Bergeman – forward

Framingham State: Ashton Collazo – forward; Blake Carlson – goaltender

UMass – Dartmouth: Michael Perrone – forward; Jake Maynard – defense

Plymouth State: Myles Abbate – forward; Kalle Andersson – goaltender

Salem State: Matt Yianacopolus – defense; Erik Larsson – forward

Westfield State: Joseph Carbone – forward; Valtteri Valtonen – goaltender

Worcester State: Max Roth – defense; Henry Bruckner – defense

USCHO Predicted finish

Plymouth State Fitchburg State Westfield State Worcester State Salem State Massachusetts-Dartmouth Framingham State

The Panthers open with a pair of challenging opponents this weekend, hosting Plattsburgh on Friday night before traveling to Babson on Saturday. The first weekend also sees the Lancers competing for early hardware in the Woo Cup Tournament featuring Assumption, Anna Maria, Nichols and Worcester State – nothing better than opening the season with a trophy.