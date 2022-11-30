This Week in Hockey East: Solid play on both sides of the ice has Boston University ranked in top 10 nationally

According to the latest line chart issued by the Boston University men’s hockey team, there are seven players on the Terriers’ roster drafted by NHL teams.

So it’s interesting that the team’s top scorer does not have the logo of a pro team printed underneath his No. 37.

With eight points in his last six games, senior forward Matt Brown has led the way for BU with an overall total of seven goals and 10 assists (17 points), helped the Terriers to an 8-4-0 overall record (5-3-0 in Hockey East) and a No. 9 record in the latest DCU/USCHO.com men’s D-I poll.

“I’m sure there’s teams watching him,” first-year BU coach Jay Pandolfo said. “He’s producing every night. I think he’s a guy (who’s) very good with offensive players. It’s going to help if he plays with offensive players, because he can finish. He’s got speed and he’s on the puck. That’s his game.”

An exhibition loss to the U.S. under-18 national team over Thanksgiving weekend aside, the Terriers enter December having won five of their last six and look to keep the good times rolling this weekend with a home-and-home series vs. New Hampshire.

A 5-2 win over No. 20 Notre Dame last week, plus a series split at now-No. 5 Michigan in October gave BU a 2-1 mark vs. teams from the Big Ten, the significance of which is not lost on the Terriers’ rookie coach.

“It shows that we’re competitive,” Pandolfo said. “Hockey East is a very competitive league. Big Ten is obviously a great league as well. We want to make sure that when we’re playing out-of-conference teams we play well.”

Playing well defensively for the Terriers has been junior Cade Webber, who made a diving save on a loose puck in front of the goal during the second period of an eventual 5-2 home win over No. 20 Notre Dame last week.

“He’s been excellent this year,” Pandolfo said. “He logs a lot of minutes on the penalty kill and does a great job. (He) understands what he is as a player and that’s what you need. You need guys to accept their roles, and ‘Webs’ does it better than anyone.”

Pandolfo also had high praise for Brown’s contributions on defense.

“He’s taken more ownership of playing well (in the) defensive zone first before trying to go on offense,” Pandolfo said. “That’s something he’s done a really good job with. I talked to him about it at the end of last year, that he has to be better there. He’s done that.”

Even though Brown is not currently affiliated with an NHL team, Pandolfo said his leading scorer has a solid shot at an eventual pro career.

“You see it more and more throughout college hockey — there’s a lot of players that go undrafted and they start developing a little later,” Pandolfo said. “I think you see it a lot nowadays, where these guys are getting signed as free agents and contributing in the NHL. Hopefully Matt’s another guy that’ll happen for.”