College Hockey Inc. elevates Hogan from senior director of men’s hockey athlete relations to new executive director

College Hockey Inc. announced Monday that Sean Hogan will serve as the organization’s new executive director.

Hogan was elevated from his previous position of senior director of men’s hockey athlete relations and will begin his new role effective immediately, taking over for Mike Snee, who left earlier this summer for a job in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild.

“Sean rose to the top of a strong pool of candidates, and I’m excited for him as he takes the helm at College Hockey Inc.,” said College Hockey Inc. board chair and Hockey East commissioner Steve Metcalf in a statement. “I look forward to working with him to promote and grow college hockey, especially in the ever-changing NCAA landscape.”

Hogan, who resides in East Lansing, Mich., joined College Hockey Inc. in 2019 as its director of education and led the organization’s efforts to promote NCAA hockey awareness to talented young hockey players, their families, coaches and advisors. He brought with him extensive college hockey coaching experience, having served as an ACHA head coach at Ohio (2014-19), Arizona (2011-14) and Oakland (2005-09).

Hogan also served on the coaching staff of USA Hockey’s Men’s National University team three times, including as head coach in 2017, and was a volunteer assistant coach with Western Michigan in 2010-11.

Hogan played collegiately at Iona and graduated from Michigan State in 2001. He earned his master’s degree from Ohio University in 2016.

“I want to thank the Hockey Commissioners Association and our board of directors for the opportunity to lead College Hockey Inc.,” said Hogan. “I also wish to thank (College Hockey Inc. director of communications) Jayson Hajdu and (director of women’s hockey) Sadie Lundquist for the tremendous job they do at College Hockey Inc., and Mike Snee for his years of leadership.

“I have a deep passion for the mission of College Hockey Inc. and believe strongly in the opportunities that college hockey provides men and women, both on the ice and in the classroom. I look forward to continuing the work to move all of college hockey forward.”

Hogan’s family includes his wife, Meagan, and their two children, son Mack and daughter Collins.