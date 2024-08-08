Longtime Augsburg women’s hockey coach, ‘pillar of strength’ McAteer named new commissioner of WCHA

The WCHA has announced that Michelle McAteer is the conference’s new commissioner.

McAteer, who replaces Tracy Dill, joins the WCHA from Augsburg, where she served as the women’s hockey head coach for the past 14 seasons.

“I am thrilled and honored to be the next commissioner of the WCHA,” said McAteer in a statement. “I want to thank the search committee, coaches, administrators and representatives from the eight member institutions for this incredible opportunity. As someone who has played and coached in the league, it is humbling to now lead this group. I am excited to advocate for the players and league members and help build on the tremendous foundation that is already in place.”

At Augsburg, McAteer coached the women’s hockey program to eight consecutive MIAC playoff appearances and recruited and coached multiple All-Americans. She accomplished all of this while also building a healthy team culture that valued holistic success such as promoting mental health awareness, academic success, and career planning.

Aside from leading the women’s hockey program, McAteer also assisted with Augsburg’s athletic department administrative duties including serving as the assistant NCAA compliance director and as a SAAC advisor. McAteer has also served on multiple committees including the NCAA Division I Women’s Ice Hockey Championship Committee, NCAA Division I, and Il Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey Rules Committee

“We are excited to have Michelle join us as the new commissioner of the WCHA,” said Minnesota State director of athletics Kevin Buisman, who also serves as the chair of the WCHA board of directors. “She brings a unique perspective as a former WCHA student-athlete and coach, who literally started with us on the ground floor and, over time, has witnessed its ascension to the most highly respected league in all of women’s college hockey. Michelle emerged from a talented pool of candidates with a skill set and prior experiences that provide a great deal of confidence about her ability to lead us to future successes in moving forward.”

Prior to her time at Augsburg, McAteer spent time in the WCHA as the assistant women’s hockey coach at Minnesota Duluth where she helped lead the Bulldogs to the 2010 national championship. McAteer also served as the graduate assistant coach with UMD from 2003 to 2005.

“We are certainly sad to see ‘Mac’ go, but we are equally happy for her, as she embarks on a new chapter in her life,” said Augsburg athletic director Jeff Swenson. “Coach McAteer is not only a remarkable coach, but also an extraordinary individual, whose character and dedication has left an indelible mark on the Augsburg community. Michelle is a woman of integrity and compassion, always putting the needs of her players first. Her commitment to excellence in the women’s hockey program has been phenomenal. She has instilled in her team a relentless work ethic and passion for the sport that inspires all who know her.

“Coach ‘Mac’ is a true Auggie at heart. Her love for Augsburg is evident in everything she’s done. She’s more than a coach; she’s a mentor, a friend and a pillar of strength for the Augsburg women’s hockey program and Augsburg athletics. We’re going to miss her.”

McAteer earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Minnesota Duluth and earned her master’s degree in speech communication from Wisconsin-Superior. She resides in Minneapolis, Minn., with her wife Gina.