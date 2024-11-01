D-II/III East Men’s Hockey Game Picks – November 1, 2024

It is almost here and there is that feeling in the air that creates excitement around the start of a new season.

This year brings some significant changes from last year including: a new league, the MAC; new teams with Keene State and Misericordia joining the D-III party this year; new conference alignments that find all the former Independents playing with an opportunity to win a conference and shifts of perennial powers to new conferences like Geneseo from the SUNYAC to the UCHC. If you think this year is crazy wait until 25-26 but that would take all the excitement out of this year’s pursuit of conference glory and a national championship chase where current back-to-back champion Hobart is eyeing a three-peat.

So the end of the exhibition season is upon us and that means everything counts from here until March, 2025. Break out the team wear, the fan blogdom and let’s fill the “barns” with excitement for a season where, on Friday night, ever team is undefeated and harbors goals of victories and conference success. This is going to be great!

Friday, November 1, 2024

Wilkes v. (7) Geneseo

The Knights will host a tough opening night opponent when the Colonels face-off on Friday night. Expect this one to be fast-paced with a lot of chances for both teams with special teams ultimately deciding this one for the home team in a one-goal win – Geneseo, 4-3

Southern Maine v. (14) Endicott

The Huskies proved to be a very tough out in the second half of last season and coach Matt Pinchevsky will be looking to build on that to start the new season. Only problem is they are the road teams against a deep and skilled Gull squad that will not give up much. Late goal gives the home team a win on opening night – Endicott, 3-2

Oswego v. (1) Hobart

The Statesmen welcome one of the youngest Laker squads that has taken the ice in a while and the “Cooler Crazies” make sure the welcome is less than hospitable as the defending national champions get off to a fast start and take a comfortable win – Hobart, 4-1

University of New England v. (11) Plymouth State

The Panthers and Nor’easters have played some classic contests over the past few years and this year’s PSU squad has some serious firepower that will make life challenging for the home squad. Tough to keep the “Wills” (Redick and Pray) down and their scoring touch helps secure a win – PSU, 3-2

(7) Curry v. Massachusetts-Boston

The Colonels and Beacons have been long-time rivals and this year finds a couple of Beacon transfers wearing the purple and white on opening night. Shane Soderwall is among the best goaltenders in the country and he backstops a nice opening night road win – Curry, 4-2

Canton v. (15) Stevenson

The Mustangs find themselves in the top fifteen in the opening season poll and they play like a national contender on opening night with a convincing win fueled by a fast start in the first period. Power play is a key contributor for the Mustang offense – Stevenson, 5-2

Saturday, November 2, 2024

(11) Plymouth State v. Babson

The Panthers go back-to-back against quality opponents and the Beavers prove to be a tough foe on the second night where a late goal delivers a victory for Jamie Rice’s disciplined group. Four balanced lines are the difference – Babson, 3-2

Albertus Magnus v. Johnson & Wales

The Falcons are now part of the NEHC where J&W departed for the CNE. Regardless of the league affiliation, the contest is likely to be fast and physical with the visitors taking advantage of some odd-man rushes for a big win on the road – Albertus Magnus, 3-0

(4) Utica v. (3) Adrian

The Pioneers and Bulldogs have played a two-game series to open the season for several years. While former Adrian coach Adam Krug has moved on to the AHL, the rivalry will continue with some great hockey. See-saw affair that finds the visitor eking out a win in overtime – Utica, 4-3

(12) Skidmore v. Wentworth

The Thoroughbreds are certainly expected to be one of the premier teams in the east this season and they show off the skill and speed in a comfortable win over the Leopards with the power play providing a couple of goals for the final margin – Skidmore, 5-2

Southern New Hampshire v. Framingham State

The Penmen will look to get off to a fast start and goaltender Collin Berke will make sure the team has support to get the offense going. Kurt Watson and Ryan Pomposelli have multiple points in the win over a game Rams squad – SNHU, 4-2

(13) Cortland v. Alvernia

The Red Dragons enter the season as the defending SUNYAC champions and want to get a fast start to the season against the Golden Wolves. Too much firepower with Colby Seitz and Nate Berke leading on the scoresheet for the visitors – Cortland, 4-1

It does not matter if the games are non-conference affairs as a win is a win and everybody is playing for those as they find their game to start the campaign. Early season hardware adds some spice for teams in opening tournaments and like my good friend, scribe John “Jocko” Connolly always says to get things going – “Drop the Puck!”