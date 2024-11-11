D-II/III East Men’s Ice Hockey Weekend Wrap-up – November 11, 2024

Happy Veteran’s Day! Thanks to all who have served for their collective service and sacrifice for our country.

This weekend saw many of the ranked and expected teams having clean weekends including Hobart, Utica, Adrian with an east sweep against Cortland and Oswego, Skidmore taking a pair from Babson and the University of New England scoring a pair of shutout wins in CNE conference play. Elsewhere some teams earned that all-important first wins with Plymouth State downing Plattsburgh and New England College, Endicott defeating Curry on Friday, and Norwich sweeping Albertus Magnus in NEHC action. Also, Alvernia earned a split with Stevenson in the MAC to remove the Mustangs from the list of the undefeated. Yet, more overtime action in several games raising the excitement level in the region. Here is this week’s recap of the action in the east:

CNE

Pre-season favorites Curry and Endicott played a home-and-home series with both teams capturing wins on the road to split the weekend set. On Friday, the Gulls found a way to score on Curry’s Shane Soderwall as Primo Self scored in the first minute of the second period to break Curry’s seven period shutout streak. The Colonels answered with a pair of power play goals to take a 2-1 lead into the third period. Therien Theising tied the game for the Gulls just past midway of the third period and neither team could find the decisive goal in regulation time. In overtime Domenic Garozzo scored an unassisted goal past Soderwall to give the Gulls their first win of the season and important points in the CNE. On Saturday, the Colonels started quickly with Victor Daigneault and Grady Friedman scoring in the first four minutes of the game. Shane Soderwall stopped 35 of 36 shots and the Colonels cruised to a 4-1 win for a weekend split.

The University of New England kicked their game into high gear with a pair of shutout wins over Western New England. On Friday, the Golden Bears and Nor’easters skated toa scoreless first period but just over a minute into the second period, Anthony Sciucco broke the ice for the visitors with the only goal of the period. UNE extended their lead to 4-0 with a three-goal third period and goaltender Stefan Carney stopped all nineteen shots he faced in a 4-0 win. Back home on Saturday, UNE’s Cam Bergeman scored in the first period and the Nor’easters broke the game open with a four-goal second period on the way to a lopsided 7-0 win over WNEU. Joey Stanizzi picked up his second shutout of the season making nineteen saves to help UNE move to 3-0-0 on the season.

Suffolk and Wentworth opened conference play with a weekend split where each team earned a shutout win. On Friday, Wentworth benefited from 37 saves from goaltender Topher Chirico and an overtime goal from George Kolovos for a thrilling 1-0 road win against the Rams. On Saturday, the Rams returned the favor without the overtime drama as Scott McManus’s shorthanded goal in the second period broke the ice and Ralph Berry’s empty-net goal iced a 2-0 win over the Leopards. Goaltender CJ Hapward earned the shutout win making 22 saves.

MAC

League favorite Stevenson faced Alvernia in two-game series this weekend and the teams skated to a split of the set which was delayed a day due to facility issues. On Saturday, the Mustangs were led by forward Aiden Lindley who figured in all the offense with one goal and two assists in a 3-0 win. Ford DeLoss stopped all 23 shots he faced to pick-up the shutout for Stevenson. On Sunday, Alvernia rebounded with a big offensive game as the Golden Wolves broke open a 3-2 game with four goals in the third period to post a 7-3 win over Stevenson. Easton Inglis led the Alvernia attack with one goal and two assists.

Wilkes opened MAC play seeking their first win of the season against King’s in a weekend series that saw the Colonels sweep the Monarchs on the road. On Friday night, Max Cocchi, and Carter Jordan each scored two goals in a 5-2 win for Wilkes. On Saturday, seven different players scored for the Colonels in a 7-1 romp. Patrick Roginski and Miles Harrington each chipped in with a goal and an assist in the Wilkes victory.

MASCAC

Pre-season favorite Plymouth State got off to a slow start last weekend dropping games to UNE and Babson and faced two more challenging non-conference games this weekend looking for their first “W” of the season. On Friday, a Connor Tait hat trick and three third period goals helped the Panthers to an exciting 5-3 win over visiting Plattsburgh. On Saturday, the offense kept going as Will Redick scored two goals and added an assist with Tait chipping in with two assists in a comfortable 5-1 win over the Pilgrims on the road.

Salem State opened league play with a matchup against MCLA and skated away with a 4-0 win at home. The Vikings broke open a scoreless contest with four third period goals. Carson James recorded a goal, and an assist and goaltender Will Nepveu stopped 39 Trailblazer shots to earn the shutout win.

After falling behind to newcomers Keene State by two goals on Saturday, Massachusetts-Dartmouth scored four unanswered goals in a 4-2 win. Kevin Johnston and Collin Patterson each picked up a goal and assist as the Corsairs scored twice on the power play to pick up their first win of the season.

Anna Maria kept their fast start going with a 5-0 non-conference win over Morrisville. The “Matthews” (Byrne and Hennessey) starred for the AmCats as Bryne finished with a hat trick while Hennessey stopped 24 shots in the shutout win.

NE-10

After back-to-back losses in the Woo Cup tournament, Assumption opened conference play with a re-match of last year’s championship battle against Southern New Hampshire and swept a weekend series to get the NE-10 campaign off on the right foot. On Friday, four different players scored goals for the Greyhounds in a 4-1 win over the Penmen. On Saturday, the Greyhounds jumped out early to a 2-0 lead only to see the Penmen battle back to tie the score early in the third period. Three more Greyhound goals opened the advantage to 5-2 before Kurt Watson scored two times to narrow the deficit to just one goal. Assumption was able to hold on for the 5-4 win and earn the weekend sweep that leveled their record at 2-2-0 on the season.

St. Michael’s opened their conference schedule with a series against Post. On Friday, the Eagles jumped out to an early 2-0 advantage on goals from Jacob Howell and Scotty Swain that saw the host leading into the third period. A four-goal third period, including one power play goal and one shorthanded goal helped the Purple Knights to a 4-2 comeback win. On Saturday, the contest was equally close as Ty Bloom’s two goals matched Post tallies from Howell and Baxter Kimball for a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation time. In overtime, defenseman David Ciancio scored with just thirteen seconds remaining on the clock for a 3-2 win and weekend sweep over a pesky Post team led by goaltender Benjamin Cunneen and his 47 saves on 50 shots.

St. Anselm faced Franklin Pierce to begin the NE-10 conference schedule and the Hawks also captured a weekend sweep on the road. On Friday, Hunter Brackett and Max Burum scored in the second period and goaltender Cam Carroll surrendered just one third period goal for a tight 2-1 win. On Saturday, five different players scored for the Hawks who maintained two-goal leads throughout the game in route to a 5-2 win over the Ravens. Chase Reynolds (1G-1A-2P) and Patrick DiMarinis (0G-2A-2P) each recorded a multiple point game for the Hawks.

NEHC

Hobart began the NEHC conference schedule with a two-game series against VSU-Castleton. While the two-game sets are new to the NEHC this year, the battles on the ice were hard-fought. On Friday, Matthew Iasenza scored one goal and added an assist as the Statesmen built a 3-0 lead on the way to a 3-1 win. On Saturday, Tanner Daniels, Chris Duclair, and Adam Mendelson scored to pace the home team to a 3-0 win over the Spartans.

Skidmore hosted Babson for two games over the weekend and took the battle of the green with a pair of wins. On Friday, the Thoroughbreds picked up a goal and an assist from Ethan Heidepriem and held off a Babson team that scored twice on the power play in a 3-2 win. Goaltender Joshua Seeley stopped 23 of 25 shots to earn the win. On Saturday, Zach Frisk scored two goals and added an assist in a 5-2 Thoroughbreds win.

Norwich entered their weekend series with newcomer Albertus Magnus looking for their first win and had a battle with the Falcons on Friday night in earning a 4-3 decision. After building a 3-1 lead, the Cadets saw the visitors rally with a pair of power play goals from William Lavigne and Tyler Ignazzito to tie the score in the third period. Matt Harvey scored the game winner and goaltender Sami Molu stopped 16 shots to earn the win. On Saturday, Clark Kerner scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-1 Cadet win and weekend sweep of the NEHC slate.

Salve Regina opened their conference schedule against Massachusetts-Boston and the series featured a lot of offense with a total of 17 goals in the two-game series. On Saturday, Jonathan Hammel recorded a goal and two assists while Walter Baumann and Sacred Heart transfer, Aidan Connolly each scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 win over the Beacons. UMB’s Jazz Krivtsov had two goals and an assist to keep the Beacons close throughout the game. On Sunday, the Seahawks started fast and finished strong in a comfortable 7-1 win. Hammel added two more goals and an assist while Logan Calder added a goal and an assist for Salve Regina who moved to 3-0-0 on the season.

SUNYAC

Fredonia and Potsdam faced each other in a two-game series that does not count in the conference standings and each team took away a win in the games hosted by the Bears. On Friday, Max Klanow and Jack Loran scored late in the third period to help Potsdam rally from a 3-2 deficit to earn a 4-3 win over the Blue Devils. On Saturday, the contest was equally close with Fredonia emerging with a 2-1 win to earn the weekend split. Antoine St. Onge set-up Ryan Bailey’s goal in the first period with under 15 seconds remaining and scored the game-winning goal late in the third period for the Blue Devils. Goaltender Jameson Kaine stopped 29 of 30 shots to earn the win.

Canton hosted MASCAC opponent Framingham State over the weekend and skated away with a pair of wins to level their season record at 2-2-0. On Friday, Nolan Zotter scored twice for the kangaroos in a 4-1 victory over the Rams. Brayden Fryfogle also chipped in with a goal and an assist. In the second game on Saturday, the Rams rallied from a two-goal deficit early in the third period only to see Jordyn Mughal give the Roos a 3-2 lead less than two minutes after Jake Barcelou had tied the score. Zotter iced the win with an empty-net goal in the 4-2 final.

UCHC

Utica entered the weekend after a weekend split against Adrian and found their offense quickly in UCHC play against Nazareth. On Friday, the Pioneers scored in double figures to down the Golden Flyers, 11-4. Vladislav Pshenichnikov (3G-1A) and John Gutt (2G-2A) each recorded four-point games for the Pioneers who scored five times in the second period and four more in the third period to blow open a 2-1 contest. On Saturday, Drake Morse, Chris Carroll, and Matt Wood each scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-1 win for Utica to sweep the weekend series.

Geneseo traveled to Chatham to open UCHC play and left with a pair of victories over the Cougars. On Friday night, the Knights raced to a 3-0 first period lead and cruised to a 5-1 victory. Two goals from Stefan Miklakos paced the Knights attack. On Saturday, the Cougars fell behind 3-1 but rallied on goals from Milan Cermak and Bekk McClaine early in the third period to tie the score at 3-3. Geneseo then scored the final three goals of the game, including an empty-net tally from Luke Panchisin, for a 6-3 win that moves the Knights to 3-0-0 on the season.

Manhattanville opened their season and conference slate with two games against Brockport where the Valiants prevailed 5-4 and 6-3 in the two-game series. On Friday, Ryan McKenna’s goal in the third period had given the Valiants a comfortable 5-2 lead but the Golden Eagles fought back two goals eighteen seconds apart from Dominic Chirico and Jacob Gates to close the deficit to just one goal. Goaltender Sebastien Woods made the advantage stand up for the one-goal win. On Saturday, another seesaw affair saw Johno Hoins score two goals and add a pair of assists, including a shorthanded helper to extend the Valiant lead early in the third period. The 6-3 win swept the weekend for the Valiants in their home opening games.

Three Biscuits

Domenic Garozzo – Endicott – scored the overtime winning goal that gave the Gulls a 3-2 win over Curry to kick-off conference play in the CNE.

Connor Tait – Plymouth State – scored three goals in 5-3 non-conference win over Plattsburgh on Friday night to give the Panthers their first win on the season.

Vladislav Pshenichnikov – Utica – scored a hat trick and added an assist for a four-point game in an 11-4 victory over Nazareth on Friday night.

Week two saw several delays, postponements and facility related issues that did not seem to have an impact on any of the action once the games were played. Week three upcoming will bring NESCAC into the playing mix so all eight conferences will be active in the 2024-25 campaign moving forward.