Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.
They delve into Denver’s dominant 10-0 start, including their significant wins against nationally-ranked teams. They also discuss Colorado College’s continued unbeaten streak and series between Boston College and Maine, swept by BC. They review other key matchups and sweeps in college hockey, highlighting notable performances from teams like Michigan State and Providence, and difficulties for Quinnipiac. The show wraps up with a discussion on the NCAA’s decision allowing Major Junior players’ eligibility and its potential impact on college hockey recruiting and team dynamics.
Times are approximate:
00:15 Introduction and hosts
00:24 Denver’s dominance
06:19 Colorado College’s strong start
08:11 Boston College’s late comeback vs. Maine
14:01 Other weekend highlights and analysis
18:53 North Dakota’s recovery from last weekend
20:56 Michigan State’s test for Ohio State
24:57 Minnesota’s 3-2, 3-2 (OT) wins over struggling Wisconsin
28:48 Quinnipiac’s surprising losses at home
32:14 Major Junior eligibility decision update
41:39 Conclusion and wrap-up
