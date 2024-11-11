Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.

They delve into Denver’s dominant 10-0 start, including their significant wins against nationally-ranked teams. They also discuss Colorado College’s continued unbeaten streak and series between Boston College and Maine, swept by BC. They review other key matchups and sweeps in college hockey, highlighting notable performances from teams like Michigan State and Providence, and difficulties for Quinnipiac. The show wraps up with a discussion on the NCAA’s decision allowing Major Junior players’ eligibility and its potential impact on college hockey recruiting and team dynamics.

Times are approximate:

00:15 Introduction and hosts

00:24 Denver’s dominance

06:19 Colorado College’s strong start

08:11 Boston College’s late comeback vs. Maine

14:01 Other weekend highlights and analysis

18:53 North Dakota’s recovery from last weekend

20:56 Michigan State’s test for Ohio State

24:57 Minnesota’s 3-2, 3-2 (OT) wins over struggling Wisconsin

28:48 Quinnipiac’s surprising losses at home

32:14 Major Junior eligibility decision update

41:39 Conclusion and wrap-up