NCAA D-III West Men’s Hockey Weekend Roundup

Lake Forest came to play in Friday’s NCHA series opener against No. 6 Adrian, stunning the Bulldogs 5-2 on Friday night for its first win over a ranked team this season.

Dylan Kruss played a key role in the win, stopping 38 shots against the Bulldogs, who came into the night on an nine-game winning streak. He made 17 of his saves in the final period. It’s the first time since Nov. 16 that a team has held Adrian to two goals or less.

Trevor Faucher scored his eighth goal of the year in the win while Chase Freiermuth recorded a goal and two assists Hardy Wagner and Logan Kittleson each tallied a goal and assist..

The win was the second of the year at home for the Foresters.

Adrian battled back on Saturday and came away with a 6-3 win as the Bulldogs improved to 13-4 overall and 7-3 in the NCHA. The Bulldogs were coming off their first loss in two months and outscored Lake Forest 5-1 in the first two periods.

Ian Amsbaugh finished with three assists and Dershahn Stewart made 27 saves. Lake Forest dropped to 7-9-1 overall and 3-6-1 in league play.

Falcons knock off Green Knights

For the first time since the 2019-20 season, the Concordia Falcons defeated a ranked opponent, knocking off No. 4 St. Norbert.

The Falcons won the game 2-1, reaching a double-digit win total for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Concordia improved to 10-6 overall and 5-4 in the NCHA.

Noah Roitman scored the game winner at the 8:42 mark of the third period. Ben Pizzimenti tied the game at 1-1 four minutes earlier.

The win over the Green Knight was the seventh in a row for the Falcons, who notched their fourth one-goal win of the win streak.

St. Norbert bounced back in a big way Saturday, scoring all three of its goals in the final period for a 3-0 win.

Vaughn Maker made his first career start for St. Norbert and tallied 22 saves, with 16 of those coming in the final two periods.

Blake Ulve scored twice while Dayton Deics came through with a pair of assists.

Spartans sweep Sabres

Fifth-ranked Aurora finished off a sweep of Marian with a 4-3 win. Landr Schmuck came through with a goal in the final two minutes of play to lift the Spartans to their fourth consecutive win. Aurora is now 13-3 overall and 7-2 in the NCHA.

Schmuck scored a total of two times in the win and JaCob Mucitelli made 22 saves

In Friday’s game Hassan Akl came through with a goal and assist while Mucitelli made 24 saves. Aurora did not give up a goal in the final two periods.

Thunder roll

Seventh-ranked Trine won both of its games against Lawrence, winning 4-2 and 4-1 over the Vikings. Trine is 14-2-1 overall and 8-1-1 in conference play. Trine also remains perfect at home with a 7-0 mark.

Noah Marino racked up two goals in Saturday’s finale while Kyle Kozma recorded 20 saves.

Logan Ferstenau and Jack Cooper each tallied a goal and assist.

It’s a tie

MSOE and Dubuque battled to a 2-2 tie in the opening game of their NCHA series Saturday.

Zach Burfoot dished out two assists for the Spartans, who got a goal from Nikita Borodayenko at the 8:20 mark of the third to forge a 2-2 tie.

The Raiders won the finale 4-3 on Saturday, scoring twice in the third to secure the win and killing off the Spartans’ bid for their first win of the year.

Burfoot scored twice for Dubuque, giving the Spartans an early 2-0 lead. Burfoot also had an assist in the game.

Carson Jones and Ethan Mann both scored in the third to put the Raiders up 4-2.

MSOE improved to 8-7-2 overall and 3-6-1 in the NCHA. Dubuque is 0-14-3 overall and 0-8-2 in the league.

Cobbers with a big sweep

Concordia has won two in a row, sweeping St. Scholastica in a MIAC series. The Cobbers opened with a 4-0 win and won the finale 3-2 in overtime.

Tal Halliday scored the game winner in Saturday’s game, finding the back of the net with 33 seconds to play in OT as the Cobbers notched a big win and moved within a point of a tie for fifth.

The Cobbers never trailed and improved to 7-9-1 overall and 3-4-1 in the MIAC.

In Friday’s game, the second period was dominated by the Cobbers, who scored all four of their goals in the frame to snap a two-game losing streak.

Dane Couture stopped 29 shots to earn his first shutout win in conference play and the second of his career overall.

Caden Triggs, Tucker Skime and Blake Johnson all tallied a goal and an assist.

Good weekend for the Royals

Bethel won a shootout for an extra point in the MIAC standings in Saturday’s 3-3 tie with Augsburg after edging the Auggies 4-3 in overtime on Friday.

Bethel was up 3-1 going into the final period on Saturday but gave up two goals as Augsburg forced the extra session.

Bethel got the shootout win, however, and comes out of the weekend tied for second in the league standings.The Royals are 8-5-2 overall and 4-1-1 in the league.

Spence Kring was the hero in Friday’s win, scoring in OT. It was one of two goals for Kring in the win. Tyler Braccini finished with two assists. Austin Ryman came through with 32 saves.

Oles play well in MIAC-WIAC crossover series

St. Olaf went unbeaten in two games against WIAC opponents.

The Oles rallied from a two-goal deficit to force overtime against UW-Stout on Saturday, though the Blue Devils did win the shootout.

Tyler Cooper came through with a goal and assist to lead St. Olaf, which improved to 7-6-2 and it’s last four games have all been decided by a goal or less. The Oles are 5-0-2 in their last seven non-conference games.

Connor Kalthoff played in his 100th collegiate game in the win over Stout. He tallied an assist while Matthew Milan finished with 19 saves.

Kalthoff came through with a goal in Friday’s 3-2 win over UW-River Falls. Matthew Pointer and Jonathan Young also scored in the win.

Pointers still unbeaten in 2025

No. 12 UW-Stevens Point wrapped up non-league play with two wins, beating Hamline 8-3 on Friday and edging Saint John’s 6-5.

Matthew Falls helped lead the way in the win over the Johnnies, scoring twice for the first multi-goal game of his career.

Alex Proctor racked up 38 saves for the Pointers, who have won six in a row and and sport a 12-4-1 record.

Goals weren’t in short supply in Friday’s win over the Pipers as Stevens Point jumped in front 4-0 after one period and rolled to a win.

Peyton Hart finished with two goals and Chris Englebert tallied three assists. The Pointers have not lost since Dec. 14 and have scored four or more goals in each game of their games during the win streak.

Hat Trick Time

Eli Reimer had a big game against St. John’s, recording his first hat trick as UW-Eau Claire topped the Johnnies 6-4 on Friday. Reimer has four goals on the year.

Seven different players came through with an assist in the win while Matt Gutjahr made 29 saves as the Blugolds snapped a three-game losing streak. Eau Claire improved to 6-10-1 with the win.

Pipers end weekend with a win

Hamline capped its weekend with a 3-1 win over UW-Eau Claire. The Pipers improved to 6-11 and have won three of their last four.

Thomas Carls, Nikolai Dulak and AJ Carls all scored for the Pipers, who bounced back after losing 8-3 to UW-Stevens Point on Friday.

Falcons rally

Dylan Smith came through in crunch time, scoring less than two minutes into overtime as UW-River Falls beat Saint Mary’s 4-3 on Saturday.

Alex Atwill’s goal forced the extra session as the Falcons improved to 10-7. Smith’s game-winning marked his ninth goal of the season, the most on the team.

Smith and Burke Simpson each tallied two assists and Brennan Boynton made 24 saves.

Knight Time

Ryan Knight was on top of his game for UW-Stout in its 2-0 win over Gustavus Friday, recording his first career shutout along the way.

Knight stopped 21 shots and the Blue Devils stretched their win streak to three games.

Tristan Therrien and Kullan Daikawa provided all the offense the Blue Devils would need in the victory.