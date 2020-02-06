No. 9 Penn State at No. 11 Ohio State preview with Nittany Lions voice Brian Tripp: Game of the Week college hockey podcast Season 2 Episode 18

There’s a log jam atop the Big Ten standings, with the two teams tied for first facing off this weekend. Penn State Sports Network radio play-by-play broadcaster Brian Tripp joins hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger to preview No. 9 Penn State at No. 11 Ohio State. We also look at two other Big Ten series, No. 19 Michigan State at Minnesota and Wisconsin at Michigan.

Elsewhere: In the NCHC, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth can close the gap with success over visiting Omaha and WCHA action includes No. 15 Northern Michigan at No. 3 Minnesota State, with PairWise implications for NMU.

In Hockey East, No. 14 UMass Lowell is at No. 4 Boston College and Maine hosts No. 12 Northeastern in single Friday games, while No. 10 Providence and No. 8 UMass have a home-and-home series.

ECAC Hockey has a rivalry matchup as No. 5 Clarkson heads to St. Lawrence and a renovated Appleton Arena, while Atlantic Hockey’s top tilt is Tuesday when No. 20 Sacred Heart visits American International, with other AHA games over the weekend having playoff implications.

In non-conference play, No. 11 Arizona State travels to Holy Cross and Bentley in nearly must-win games for the Sun Devils.

And Monday is the Beanpot, with No. 17 Harvard taking on Boston College in the consolation while Northeastern hopes to three-peat for the championship against Boston University.

