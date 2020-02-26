UConn’s Mike Cavanaugh on the Huskies, Hockey East race: USCHO Spotlight college hockey podcast season 2 episode 21

The Hockey East playoff race is the tightest in a decade, and one of the hottest teams in the conference over the last several weeks is Connecticut.

UConn head coach Mike Cavanaugh joins hosts Jim Connelly and Ed Trefzger to talk about this season’s Huskies, recruiting and team building, and the last two weekends of Hockey East regular season play – including his team’s home-and-home series with Massachusetts.

Cavanaugh also has some fresh thoughts on overtime rules as well as the Hockey East schedule and playoff format.

This episode of USCHO Spotlight is sponsored by the 2020 NCAA Frozen Four, April 9 and 11 in Detroit. Visit ncaa.com/frozenfour for tickets.

Subscribe to this podcast on iTunes, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

Sponsor this podcast! Visit https://www.advertisecast.com/USCHOSpotlight for details.

About the hosts

Jim Connelly is a senior writer at USCHO.com and has been with the site since 1999. He is based in Boston and regularly covers Hockey East. He began with USCHO.com as the correspondent covering the MAAC, which nowadays is known as Atlantic Hockey. Each week during the season, he co-writes “Tuesday Morning Quarterback.” Jim is the winner of the 2012 Joe Concannon award. He a former color analyst for UMass-Lowell hockey’s radio network and studio analyst for NESN.

Ed Trefzger has been part of USCHO since 1999 and now serves as a senior writer and director of technology. He is the radio play-by-play voice for Rochester Institute of Technology hockey on the RIT Tigers Sports Network, and has been involved with the broadcasts as a producer, studio host, and color commentator since their inception. He is co-owner and president of broadcasting company Genesee Media, and was general manager of the former Rochester, N.Y., sports radio station 97.5 The Team.