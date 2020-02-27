NCHC picks: Feb. 28-29

For a brief moment last weekend, I thought I’d picked up another two games on Matthew in our picks race, but alas, I misread the score of Friday’s game between Minnesota Duluth and Western Michigan. Instead, we had the same record, as I was wrong on that game but correct on the Omaha-CC game. Last week, we were both a respectable 5-2-1 (.687). On the year, I am now 84-53-22 (.597), while Matthew is 79-58-22 (.566). Still hoping to get over .600, so let’s see how we do this weekend.

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 28-29

No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at Colorado College

Candace: Even in the loss last Friday against Western Michigan, the Bulldogs looked strong. Colorado College has struggled in NCHC play, and I don’t see that changing against the Bulldogs. Minnesota Duluth 4-2, 4-2

Matthew: Seeing UMD split last weekend at Western Michigan doesn’t have me worried about the Bulldogs for this series. Western has played well lately, and I like UMD to do enough to get back on the horse here with a sweep. Minnesota Duluth 3-2, 3-1

Omaha at Miami

Candace: Last time these two faced each other, Miami got a shootout win and win at Omaha. However, Miami only has two wins in the second half, and hasn’t won a game since Jan. 10, going 0-9-2 since then. Omaha is without Tyler Ward, but I think the Mavericks will be fired up for this series. Omaha 3-2, 4-2

Matthew: I might have had a little more faith in UNO for this series if Taylor Ward hadn’t gone down for the season. I could still be very wrong, but I’m gonna take a split. Miami 3-2, Omaha 4-2

No. 6 Denver at St. Cloud State

Candace: Will St. Cloud have a letdown after last week’s big results against North Dakota? Will Denver build momentum from its impressive results against Miami? Denver swept St. Cloud back in January, but that was a different St. Cloud team. The Huskies are 4-0-2 in their last six, and they haven’t lost at home in the second half. I think this is a split. St. Cloud State 3-2, Denver 4-2

Matthew: There’s a lot to like about what SCSU has done lately, and I think that will continue here, but I’m not sure about a sweep. St. Cloud State 3-2, Denver 3-2

No. 16 Western Michigan at No. 3 North Dakota

Candace: I’ll probably be wrong on this one, but I think North Dakota just might get a sweep since they are at home and are making the push for the Penrose Cup. Watch me be wrong. North Dakota 3-2, 3-2

Matthew: UND gets Jordan Kawaguchi back this weekend and should pick up at least one win, but again, Western is no pushover. I’m maybe going out on a limb here, but we’ll see. Western Michigan 3-2, North Dakota 4-2