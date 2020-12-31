ECAC Hockey Picks: Dec. 31-Jan. 3

Last time: 2-1-1

Overall: 9-7-1

The end of 2020 marks the start of the conference schedule for ECAC Hockey. All four of the league’s participating teams are set to be in action this week for this first time all season. Here’s a look at the schedule over the next few days:

Thursday, Dec. 31

Quinnipiac at St. Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac is in the midst of a four-game winning streak and has already played eight games, while this is the first game of the season for St. Lawrence Quinnipiac 4, St. Lawrence 1

Friday, Jan. 1

Clarkson at Colgate, 5 p.m.

I expected both of these teams to be strong defensively this season, but both have taken part in plenty of shootouts in the early going. Colgate has scored at least four goals in two of its three games this season after reaching that mark only five times last year. The Golden Knights have scored at least four goals in four straight games, including a 5-4 loss to Colgate on Dec. 23. This one should be another shootout and I think home ice gives the Raiders the edge. Colgate 5, Clarkson 3

Sunday, Jan. 3

St. Lawrence at Quinnipiac, 1 p.m.

The venue may be different, but the result will be the same. Quinnipiac 5, St. Lawrence 2

Colgate at Clarkson, 4 p.m.

Golden Knights bounce back at home. Clarkson 4, Colgate 3