D-III West Hockey Game Picks – Nov. 4-5, 2022

November has arrived and the hockey season is just getting ramped up. Some teams are playing for the first time this week while others already have a couple of games under their belts.

One of the more interesting matchups will be Saint John’s taking on UW-Eau Claire and Aurora facing off against Trine.

Here are some picks for the weekend. It’s almost time to drop the puck on D-III hockey action out west.

Friday, Nov. 4

Saint John’s (1-0) at UW-Eau Claire (0-0)

Both teams are receiving votes in the latest poll, which means this game should be a dandy. The Johnnies are coming off a win over UW-River Falls in their opener and hope to see history repeat itself. A year ago, Saint John’s blanked the Blugolds 1-0. The Johnnies scored three unanswered goals last week to nail down a 3-1 win. UW-Eau Claire is playing for the first time this year and brings back nine of its top 14 players.

Saint John’s, 3-2

Gustavus (0-0) at UW-Stevens Point (0-1-1)

When it comes to openers, they don’t get much tougher than taking on UW-Stevens Point. The Gusties return only one player who finished in double digits in points. It’s quite the opposite for the Pointers, who are ranked 12th nationally and seeking their first win of the year. They are led by one of the top scoring threats in D-III hockey in Jordan Fader, who scored 15 goals last year.

UW-Stevens Point, 5-1

St. Scholastica (1-1) at UW-Stout (2-0)

The Saints split their games last weekend. They have their top three scorers back from last season and have shown how good they can be offensively, scoring nine goals in a season-opening win over Concordia (Wis.) last week. The Blue Devils went off for 15 goals in their season-opening series and hope to keep the offense rolling. This should be a fun one to watch.

St. Scholastica, 4-3

Saturday, Nov. 5

Augsburg (0–0-1) at UW-Stout (2-0)

The fourth-ranked Auggies are coming off a huge game with No. 1 Adrian in which they forged a tie with the reigning national champions while snapping their 33-game win streak. The key here is avoiding a letdown. With the experience this team has, it shouldn’t be a problem. For the Blue Devils, it’s a big test. They might not win, but if they can be competitive, it’s a big step forward for the program.

Augsburg, 5-2

Adrian (2-0-1) at UW-Superior (0-0)

The reigning champs are still unbeaten, extending their streak to 34 games.The Bulldogs have a lot of options from an offensive standpoint, putting that on display in an 8-3 win over nationally ranked Utica last week. UW-Superior opens its season tonight, and there might not be a more challenging opener than this one. The Yellowjackets are seeking their 800th win in program history.

Adrian, 6-2

Friday and Saturday

Aurora (2-1) at Trine (2-0)

A good early-season NCHA test for both teams. Aurora is ranked 14th in the country and is looking to shore up things defensively after a tough loss to Lake Forest earlier this week. Trine, coming off its best season in program history, received a vote in this week’s poll and is unbeaten so far. For the Thunder, it’s a chance to make a statement. These two teams split last year in a couple of high-scoring games. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a repeat of what went down last year.

Trine, 5-3; Aurora, 4-3

Lake Forest (2-0-1) vs. MSOE (1-1)

The Foresters are off to a good start, especially offensively, scoring five or more goals in their first three games. They got a huge boost of confidence this week with a shutout win over No. 14 Aurora and look to build on that momentum. The Raiders recovered from a season-opening loss to UW-Stout by knocking off St. Scholastica in a shutout win. Their defense will have to be on its A game to have a shot against the Foresters.

Lake Forest, 5-3