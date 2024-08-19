Trinity men’s hockey assistant coach, former Bantams women’s hockey star Weiss makes jump to pro hockey, named new video coach for AHL’s Eagles

The NHL’s Colorado Avalanche has announced today that the organization has named Kim Weiss the video coach of the organization’s AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

Weiss was a guest coach for the Avalanche in 2023-24 where she assisted in the last two Avalanche development camps, part of the 2023 training camp and periodically throughout the 2023-24 regular season.

She most recently served as an assistant coach for the Trinity men’s hockey team in 2023-24.

Prior to coaching at her alma matter, Weiss’ coaching career included stints with the NAHL’s Maryland Black Bears and Washington Pride AAA programs in various capacities.

Weiss is a member of the NHL Coaches Association Female Coaches Program and has been a featured speaker in the organization’s mentorship program. She is involved with USA Hockey’s player development camps in the summer as well as the coaching education program. Weiss is a USA Hockey Level 5 certified coach and graduated from Georgetown Visitation School in Washington, DC.

She played college hockey at Trinity from 2007 to 2011, serving as team captain as a junior and senior. She was a first team All-American and NESCAC player of the year as a senior in 2010-11. As a junior, she helped guide the Bantams to an NCAA tournament bid for the first time in program history.

Weiss was a four-time All-NESCAC honoree and remains Trinity’s all-time leading scorer.