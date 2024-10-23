Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 25 – College Hockey Inc.’s Sadie Lundquist on the Ice Breaker Tournament

College Hockey Inc. Director of Women’s Hockey Sadie Lundquist joins USCHO.com’s Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski to talk about the 2024 Ice Breaker Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday. Ohio State, Stonehill, Penn State and Cornell are the four teams in the fourth edition of the event.

Nicole and Todd also look back at No. 1 Wisconsin’s road sweep of No. 3 Minnesota, an important shootout victory for St. Cloud State and a surprising start for Cornell.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for our mailbag? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].

