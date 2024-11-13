Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 28 – One is enough for Northeastern, Rivalry Series musings and No. 1 vs. No. 2



Nicole Haase and Todd Milewski are celebrating one year of the PodKaz with another look at a series between Ohio State and Wisconsin with both teams ranked in the top two in the USCHO.com poll. But that’s not the only big series this weekend: No. 3 Minnesota plays at No. 4 Minnesota Duluth, No. 6 Clarkson faces No. 9 St. Lawrence and No. 11 Boston College squares off with No. 14 Boston University.

Plus this week, we look back at Northeastern claiming a pair of 1-0 victories against UConn last week and give thoughts on the trio of Rivalry Series games between the U.S. and Canada.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for our mailbag? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].