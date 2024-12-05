Women’s Division I College Hockey: The PodKaz Episode 31 – Princeton’s 25-goal week and Ohio State’s Makenna Webster stops by

The Dec. 5, 2024, episode of the PodKaz takes a look at a week in which Princeton outscored opponents 25-2 over three games, with Issy Wunder capping it off with a five-goal performance. Other results last weekend included Clarkson and Yale winning Thanksgiving weekend tournaments and Brown winning the Mayor’s Cup.

Ohio State forward Makenna Webster joins the show to talk about the challenges in playing both ice hockey and field hockey for the Buckeyes.

And we wrap up the show with a look ahead to a series between Minnesota Duluth and St. Cloud State plus other matchups to watch.

The PodKaz is a production of USCHO.com. Have a question for our mailbag? Reach out to Nicole (@NicoleHaase) or Todd (@ToddMilewski) on social media or email [email protected].