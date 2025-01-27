Hosts Jim Connelly, Derek Schooley, and Ed Trefzger review games of the weekend and news of the week.

The spotlight starts on Boston College’s sweep over Boston University in a home-and-home series, highlighted by a strange protocol penalty involving BU’s goaltender Mikhail Yegorov. The crew also covers Michigan State’s dominant weekend against Minnesota, discussing significant outcomes for the Big Ten standings.

They also note UMass Lowell’s comeback weekend against Providence and Arizona State’s split series with Colorado College. The podcast also highlights UConn’s victory in the Connecticut Ice Tournament and Western Michigan’s continued dominance. Detailed discussions focus on the implications of recent games for PairWise Rankings and potential tournament placements. The episode also explores the challenges for teams on the bubble and the intense competition within various tiers as the season progresses.

Times are approximate:

00:15 Introduction and sponsorship

00:38 BC vs BU: A weekend recap

01:37 Strange Protocol Penalty Incident

03:16 BU’s goaltending

05:36 Michigan State’s dominant performance

07:00 Big Ten standings and future outlook

08:45 UMass Lowell’s dramatic weekend

10:40 Providence’s challenges

12:22 Arizona State vs. Colorado College

18:51 Western Michigan’s dominance

24:04 Cornell and Dartmouth’s heated clash

31:15 Pairwise Rankings analysis

43:30 Wrap-up