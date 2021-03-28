Shortly after dropping his son off for hockey practice, Lake Superior State coach Damon Whitten looks out from his office window at the Taffy Abel Arena. A collection of banners stares back at him. This is his office view every day, a reminder of the proud tradition of Lakers hockey that includes an era that stretches from 1987-96. They made the NCAA tournament eight straight times during that run, winning three national titles and finishing runner-up once. Since the 1995-96 season, the Lakers have topped the 20-win plateau just twice, most recently in 2018-19. It is something that weighs on Whitten, especially given the position of the banners in respect to his office.